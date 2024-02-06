One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.
Cape Girardeau County Health Center Health Educator Maria Davis said the health department was notified of a local positive COVID-19 case and used contact tracing to connect it to the weekend boat party. One positive case has been connected to the party, but Davis said it is possible more individuals could test positive. Several more individuals who attended the gathering are currently being quarantined and tested, she said. While it is unclear exactly how many community members or students attended the event, Davis said 50 to 100 people may have been present.
Contact tracing helps to identify how COVID-19 spreads through groups and gatherings, Davis said.
"It allowed us to know about this event that occurred, that could potentially be a way that COVID is spread easily through large events like this," she said. "Ultimately through this age group we would not expect a lot of serious illness; however, they could easily expose their family or loved ones that are more vulnerable, and those are the people we're trying to protect. That's what we try to do through contact tracing -- identify those individuals as well."
Individuals who attended this gathering are being strongly encouraged to contact their medical provider to be tested for COVID-19 and to self-quarantine until they receive the results.
Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day parties drew criticism from Missouri health directors and leaders after photos on social media showed crowded venues, lack of masks and very close contact, according to a May 25 story by the Associated Press. By May 29, the Associated Press reported that one positive case had been connected to the Memorial Day weekend parties.
