One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.

Cape Girardeau County Health Center Health Educator Maria Davis said the health department was notified of a local positive COVID-19 case and used contact tracing to connect it to the weekend boat party. One positive case has been connected to the party, but Davis said it is possible more individuals could test positive. Several more individuals who attended the gathering are currently being quarantined and tested, she said. While it is unclear exactly how many community members or students attended the event, Davis said 50 to 100 people may have been present.

Contact tracing helps to identify how COVID-19 spreads through groups and gatherings, Davis said.