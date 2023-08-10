Two bridges across Hubble Creek in Gordonville are scheduled to be replaced as plans begin on a construction project along supplemental Route Z.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting July 13 at Gordonville Elementary School for residents to learn more about the project.

Chris Crocker, an area engineer for MoDOT, said most residents were pleased with the outcome of the meeting.

"The public at the meeting, the general consensus was they were happy that the bridges needed to be replaced. They're both one-lane bridges; you have to stop at one way and have to yield to traffic," he said.

When construction is complete, they should become two-lane bridges, Crocker continued. The roadway will also be raised 5 to 6 feet to help with sight distance issues and prevent potential flooding.

"Both bridges are close to 90 years old," he said. "They've reached the end of their service life."

Some local landowners, such as Richard Kiehne, agree on the need for new bridges. Kiehne, who attended the July meeting, owns 50 acres to the west of Hubble Creek and south of Route Z. It's property his family has owned for 100 years.

"We need a new bridge, there's no doubt about that," Kiehne said. "We need a two-lane bridge, not a one-lane. There's just too much traffic for a one-lane bridge nowadays. Fifty years ago, it was okay."

Crocker said some residents were disappointed with a rather long detour to get around the construction site, but he said MoDOT personnel can't officially reroute drivers onto county roads. Some nearby property owners, Crocker added, were concerned about accessing their homes during construction, and he said the department is working to find a solution.

Kiehne was one such owner. He said it would be difficult for school buses to make the long detour around the area and that he needed proper access to his home.