One killed, three injured in Sikeston when tree is uprooted

SIKESTON, Mo. — An employee at Green Meadows Retirement Center died and three residents were injured Wednesday when a tree fell at the center.
Richard Flye, 41, of Sikeston was killed when a gust of wind blew over a rotting tree just before 2:30 p.m., causing it to land on a picnic table at the center where employees and residents usually sit to take breaks.
According to employees, Flye was attempting to save the residents when the tree fell.
The three injured residents were taken by ambulances to Missouri Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries. Two later were released, and one was transferred to a trauma center with fractured ribs.
Pertinent address:
301 N. New Madrid St., Sikeston, Mo.