One killed, three injured in Sikeston when tree is uprooted

SIKESTON, Mo. — An employee at Green Meadows Retirement Center died and three residents were injured Wednesday when a tree fell at the center.

Richard Flye, 41, of Sikeston was killed when a gust of wind blew over a rotting tree just before 2:30 p.m., causing it to land on a picnic table at the center where employees and residents usually sit to take breaks.

According to employees, Flye was attempting to save the residents when the tree fell.