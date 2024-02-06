One killed in Whitener street shooting

According to a release from Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, Jaquavion Mackins, 18, of Cairo was shot while inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m.

Droege said a suspect was detained at the scene and released "pending further progress in the investigation."