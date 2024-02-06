All sections
NewsAugust 27, 2022

One killed in Whitener street shooting

Cape Girardeau authorities responded to the 2800 block of Whitener Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night in response to one person allegedly being shot while in a vehicle. The Illinois man later died, Cape Girardeau police announced Saturday morning.
Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

An Illinois man was shot and killed Friday night in Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, Jaquavion Mackins, 18, of Cairo was shot while inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m.

Droege said a suspect was detained at the scene and released "pending further progress in the investigation."

Local News

