NewsJune 19, 2019

One killed in 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in north Scott County on Tuesday afternoon resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene, the crash happened about 3:50 p.m. when a northbound vehicle crossed the median about a mile south of the Benton, Missouri, exit. The northbound vehicle ran through the safety cables and collided with two southbound vehicles...

Southeast Missourian

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in north Scott County on Tuesday afternoon resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene, the crash happened about 3:50 p.m. when a northbound vehicle crossed the median about a mile south of the Benton, Missouri, exit. The northbound vehicle ran through the safety cables and collided with two southbound vehicles.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, who had not been identified as of Tuesday evening, was killed. At least some of the occupants of the southbound vehicles were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A section of the interstate was closed for more than an hour and southbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at the Benton exit.

Local News
