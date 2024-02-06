One killed, another injured in early morning shooting

SIKESTON — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Sikeston gas station early Sunday morning.

According to release from Sikeston DPS Capt. Jon Broom, officers responded to Huck’s, located at 833 E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses and learned approximately 20 shots were fired and two people had been struck.