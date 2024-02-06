One killed, another injured in early morning shooting

SIKESTON — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Sikeston gas station early Sunday morning.
According to release from Sikeston DPS Capt. Jon Broom, officers responded to Huck’s, located at 833 E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses and learned approximately 20 shots were fired and two people had been struck.
One victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim is expected to recover.
A second victim was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau where they later were pronounced dead.
Broom identified the victim as Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston.
Detectives with Sikeston DPS and the Southeast Missouri Case Squad are investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or the DPS Tip Line at 573-475-3774.
