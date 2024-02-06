All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 7, 2019

One injured in shooting Sunday in Cape

Neighbors watch as police and medical personnel respond to a gun-shot victim about 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Amethyst Street in Cape Girardeau. ...

Neighbors watch as police and medical personnel respond to a gun-shot victim about 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Amethyst Street in Cape Girardeau. According to police, an unidentified suspect came into the home uninvited and fired one shot. The victim was transported to a local trauma unit for treatment but didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Neighbors watch as police and medical personnel respond to a gun-shot victim about 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Amethyst Street in Cape Girardeau. According to police, an unidentified suspect came into the home uninvited and fired one shot. The victim was transported to a local trauma unit for treatment but didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.KASSI JACKSON
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy