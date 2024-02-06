One injured in shooting Sunday in Cape

Neighbors watch as police and medical personnel respond to a gun-shot victim about 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Amethyst Street in Cape Girardeau. According to police, an unidentified suspect came into the home uninvited and fired one shot. The victim was transported to a local trauma unit for treatment but didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. KASSI JACKSON