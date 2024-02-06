One injured in shooting early Saturday in Cape

One victim was transported to a hospital after being struck in the extremities during a shooting early Saturday morning, Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.
Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 2:13 a.m. to Rhodes 101 Stop, 1126 N. Sprigg St., where they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Schmidt said.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information to the incident can leave an anonymous tip with the police department by calling (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411 with any message or tip, Schmidt said.
Pertinent address:
1126 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.