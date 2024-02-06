All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 21, 2020

One injured in motorcycle accident near Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- A Clarkton, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jeremy R. Maddox, 43, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 162, 5 miles west of Portageville at 3:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking an embankment...

Standard Democrat

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- A Clarkton, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in New Madrid County.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jeremy R. Maddox, 43, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 162, 5 miles west of Portageville at 3:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking an embankment.

Maddox was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy