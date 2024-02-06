One injured in motorcycle accident near Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- A Clarkton, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in New Madrid County.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jeremy R. Maddox, 43, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 162, 5 miles west of Portageville at 3:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking an embankment.
Maddox was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.