January 25, 2021

One injured in fire early Saturday in Cape

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
One person suffered minor injuries Saturday in an early morning fire in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, at 3:18 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a one-story residential building in the 600 block of Terry Lane. All occupants of the building were outside, and one was transported by ambulance for minor burns to the hands.

The fire was located in the living room and kitchen area, and firefirgters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The fire is thought to be an accidental electrical fire, and was estimated to cause $75,000 in damage.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received mutual aid from the Jackson, Scott City, Gordonville and East County fire departments.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

