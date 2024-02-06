One injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Jackson

From left, Jackson police Sgt. Jason Wilhelm stands with Jackson fire Capt. Tyson Medlock as wrecking crews prepare to tow an overturned Jeep after a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:28 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Old Orchard Road in Jackson. ...

From left, Jackson police Sgt. Jason Wilhelm stands with Jackson fire Capt. Tyson Medlock as wrecking crews prepare to tow an overturned Jeep after a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:28 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Jackson police Lt. Alex Broch said one person was transported from the scene by ambulance and both vehicles were towed from the scene. BEN MATTHEWS