NewsAugust 13, 2021

One in custody, no further leads in large fight at Cape Walmart

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3439 William St. in Cape Girardeau...

Brooke Holford
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau.

According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3439 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Officers found a large group of people fighting and detained individuals who were actively participating in the fight, Hann said in a text message Thursday to the Southeast Missourian.

An officer and a person on-scene were treated for minor injuries, Hann said.

"The female who was detained will not identify any other parties involved and no victims have come forward to report being assaulted since the incident occured," Hann said. "So, there have not been any arrests."

According to Hann, the officer was treated on-scene for minor exposure to pepper spray and "he returned to work with no notable injuries."

No further information was available as of presstime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Hann said.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

