One in custody, no further leads in large fight at Cape Walmart

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau.

According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3439 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Officers found a large group of people fighting and detained individuals who were actively participating in the fight, Hann said in a text message Thursday to the Southeast Missourian.

An officer and a person on-scene were treated for minor injuries, Hann said.