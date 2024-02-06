All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2022

One in custody after shots fired north of Cape

One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been secured and one person was taken into custody. ...

Nathan English
A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office patch is seen on the uniform of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson during the filming of a virtual tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Jackson.
A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office patch is seen on the uniform of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson during the filming of a virtual tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Jackson.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED

One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been secured and one person was taken into custody.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the incident was being classified as a “domestic situation.”

Nearby, Nell Holcomb School was placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution but reopened about noon. The incident did not start at the school or because of anything happening at the school, according to the post.

At the time of publication, information regarding the name of the suspect or possible charges has not been released.

