One in custody after shots fired north of Cape

Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the incident was being classified as a “domestic situation.”

Nearby, Nell Holcomb School was placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution but reopened about noon. The incident did not start at the school or because of anything happening at the school, according to the post.

At the time of publication, information regarding the name of the suspect or possible charges has not been released.