One in custody after shots fired north of Cape

One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27.
According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been secured and one person was taken into custody.
Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the incident was being classified as a “domestic situation.”
Nearby, Nell Holcomb School was placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution but reopened about noon. The incident did not start at the school or because of anything happening at the school, according to the post.
At the time of publication, information regarding the name of the suspect or possible charges has not been released.
