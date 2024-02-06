In what police are calling a “targeted” shooting, five people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 4, and one suspect has been taken into custody.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 15 N. Main St.

The wounded were taken to a local hospital. No further details of their conditions were available Sunday, March 5.