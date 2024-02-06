All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 6, 2023
One in custody after five wounded at Hotshots; one suspect still at large
In what police are calling a “targeted” shooting, five people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 4, and one suspect has been taken into custody. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 15 N. Main St. ...
Southeast Missourian
Ranell Robinson
Ranell Robinson

In what police are calling a “targeted” shooting, five people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 4, and one suspect has been taken into custody.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 15 N. Main St.

The wounded were taken to a local hospital. No further details of their conditions were available Sunday, March 5.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Authorities arrested Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau in connection with the incident. Robinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree felony assault and felony armed criminal action. He was being held Sunday in lieu of $150,000 cash bond.

A second suspect, Tyler Banks, 24, of Cape Girardeau remained at large as of Sunday evening. Banks has been charged with second-degree felony assault and felony armed criminal action.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated in the case, and the release says authorities do not consider there to be a threat to the general public.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to contact Cape Girardeau Police Department: communications division, (573) 339-6660; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy