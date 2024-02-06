In what police are calling a “targeted” shooting, five people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 4, and one suspect has been taken into custody.
A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 15 N. Main St.
The wounded were taken to a local hospital. No further details of their conditions were available Sunday, March 5.
Authorities arrested Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau in connection with the incident. Robinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree felony assault and felony armed criminal action. He was being held Sunday in lieu of $150,000 cash bond.
A second suspect, Tyler Banks, 24, of Cape Girardeau remained at large as of Sunday evening. Banks has been charged with second-degree felony assault and felony armed criminal action.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated in the case, and the release says authorities do not consider there to be a threat to the general public.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to contact Cape Girardeau Police Department: communications division, (573) 339-6660; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
