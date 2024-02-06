Patrons of the Cape Girardeau Public Library can officially say they get their books from Missouri’s top library, for at least the next year.

The library received the 2024 Library of the Year Award from the Missouri Library Association during the association’s annual conference Thursday, Sept. 26, in Kansas City.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead this organization,” said library director Katie Earnhart, though she added she was just one part of the library staff as a whole.

Earnhart also credited the Cape Girardeau community for its support in helping the library meet its goals.

“We wouldn't have the usage stats that we have seen increase if it wasn't for the community showing support for the library,” she said.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library saw a 13% increase in library card sign-ups, a 7.25% increase in library visits and a 2.5% increase in circulation between July 2023 and July 2024, which Earnhart said helped them clinch the award.

To apply, libraries provided these statistics, a short statement in favor of their selection and up to 10 letters of support from community members, patrons and former board members.

Earnhart cited more than just improved statistics as to why the Cape Girardeau Public Library won its award. She said the transition to the Missouri Evergreen resource-sharing consortium in July 2023 also put it over the edge. The consortium joined the Cape Girardeau library with more than 70 others statewide to share their catalogs of material.