NewsNovember 29, 2021

One dead, three injured in Friday afternoon car crash in Butler County

A Southeast Missouri woman died and three others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 67, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Rita Overstreet, 59, of Doniphan, Missouri, was killed in the crash that occurred around 2:10 p.m. at Highway 67 and County Road 323 in Butler County...

Southeast Missourian

A Southeast Missouri woman died and three others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 67, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Rita Overstreet, 59, of Doniphan, Missouri, was killed in the crash that occurred around 2:10 p.m. at Highway 67 and County Road 323 in Butler County.

Officials said Overstreet was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 that pulled into the path of a 2013 Lincoln MKZ.

A passenger in the Toyota, as well as the driver and a passenger in the Lincoln, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the highway patrol.

