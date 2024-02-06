One dead, seven injured in interstate crash

A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau girl died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.

Seven other Cape Girardeau residents were injured in the wreck, which occurred at about 6:20 p.m. near mile marker 113 in the northbound lanes.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Frederick Fleming, 33, left the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants.