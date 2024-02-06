One dead, seven injured in interstate crash

A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau girl died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.
Seven other Cape Girardeau residents were injured in the wreck, which occurred at about 6:20 p.m. near mile marker 113 in the northbound lanes.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Frederick Fleming, 33, left the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants.
Travonda Horrell, 26, sustained serious injuries in the crash, as did three males, ages 5, 7 and 9. A 14-year-old girl also sustained serious injuries, while the report characterized a 13-year-old girl’s injuries as moderate.
The 7-year-old boy and Fleming were airlifted to hospitals in St. Louis.
The 17-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.