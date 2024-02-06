One dead in Tuesday shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Poplar Bluff.
According to Poplar Bluff Police chief Danny Whiteley, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "at approximately 2:52 a.m., the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Valley Street after receiving a report of a person who had been shot."
After their arrival, Whiteley said, officers located Tanika Trice, 30, laying in the driveway of the residence.
Trice later was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A person of interest was taken into custody and is being held on unrelated charges. However, future charges relating to this investigation are expected," Whiteley said.
The investigation, he said, remains active and "anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.