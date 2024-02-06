All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 24, 2020

One dead in Tuesday shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Poplar Bluff. According to Poplar Bluff Police chief Danny Whiteley, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "at approximately 2:52 a.m., the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Valley Street after receiving a report of a person who had been shot."...

Paul Davis
story image illustation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Poplar Bluff.

According to Poplar Bluff Police chief Danny Whiteley, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "at approximately 2:52 a.m., the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Valley Street after receiving a report of a person who had been shot."

After their arrival, Whiteley said, officers located Tanika Trice, 30, laying in the driveway of the residence.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trice later was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A person of interest was taken into custody and is being held on unrelated charges. However, future charges relating to this investigation are expected," Whiteley said.

The investigation, he said, remains active and "anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy