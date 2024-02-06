One dead in Tuesday shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Poplar Bluff.

According to Poplar Bluff Police chief Danny Whiteley, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "at approximately 2:52 a.m., the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Valley Street after receiving a report of a person who had been shot."

After their arrival, Whiteley said, officers located Tanika Trice, 30, laying in the driveway of the residence.