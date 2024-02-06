All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2021

One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning shooting in Jackson. Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, of Oxford, Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary. Smith is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $2,000 cash-only bond...

Southeast Missourian
Clifton Smith Jr.
Clifton Smith Jr.

A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning shooting in Jackson.

Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, of Oxford, Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary. Smith is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $2 million cash-only bond.

According to Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department, one person died as a result of the shooting and another is in critical condition.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired around 4 a.m. at Town House Inn off East Jackson Boulevard.

According to a news release by the Jackson Police Department, Smith had allegedly entered several rooms at the hotel unlawfully and shot two adult males in one of the rooms. Smith exited the room and began shooting into other occupied rooms from the outside and through the windows.

Smith dropped a handgun when ordered by officers and was taken into custody without further incident. Broch said there is no further danger to the public.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office assisted the Jackson Police Department. Charges against Smith were file through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office.

