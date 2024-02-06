One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting; suspect in custody

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired around 4 a.m. at Town House Inn off East Jackson Boulevard.

According to a news release by the Jackson Police Department, Smith had allegedly entered several rooms at the hotel unlawfully and shot two adult males in one of the rooms. Smith exited the room and began shooting into other occupied rooms from the outside and through the windows.

Smith dropped a handgun when ordered by officers and was taken into custody without further incident. Broch said there is no further danger to the public.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office assisted the Jackson Police Department. Charges against Smith were file through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office.