One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashes

SIKESTON, Mo. — A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone streets for a motor vehicle crash at 9:06 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a tan passenger car lying on its passenger side and a blue truck, both of which sustained extensive damage from the collision.

Sikeston Fire Division personnel arrived on scene to extricate two victims from the car, and they were transferred to the care of South Scott County Ambulance. Both subjects in the passenger car had gunshot wounds stemming from a shooting in Charleston, Missouri, earlier in the evening.

The driver of the passenger car was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further care. The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Branum.

The occupants of the blue GMC pickup sustained minor injuries and declined treatment while on scene. Officers investigated the crash and determined the tan passenger car was traveling north on Main Street and failed to stop at the red light at the intersection. The truck was attempting to turn east on to Malone Street from Main and was struck by the passenger car.

The state Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control sent investigators to Charleston and the Sikeston accident scene to conduct the investigation. The roadway was shut down for several hours awaiting the state investigators.