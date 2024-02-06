All sections
NewsNovember 10, 2021

One dead after tractor-trailer, motorcycle collide on Independence

Southeast Missourian
The scene of a tractor-trailer/motorcycle wreck is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
The scene of a tractor-trailer/motorcycle wreck is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian
A tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided at Independence and Broadview streets in Cape Girardeau about noon Wednesday. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on Independence from South Broadview. The driver of the motorcycle , Michael J. Brown, 36, of Cape Girardeau died of injuries he sustained in the crash, according a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday. A passenger on the motorcycle , identified by poliice only as an adult female from Cape Girardeau, sustained head trauma and a broken pelvis and was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

