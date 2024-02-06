One dead after shooting on Poplar Bluff overpass

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Law enforcement officials said Monday the suspect in a morning stabbing shot and killed himself on a Poplar Bluff overpass, after firing at passing cars.

Jeffrey Carter Jr., 31, of Poplar Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene before 11 a.m. Monday, according to information from law enforcement.

Butler County (Missouri) Coroner Jim Akers confirmed the death and said Carter took his own life.

Butler County Sheriff's Department began receiving 911 calls about the incident around 10 a.m., according to Sheriff Mark Dobbs.

According to witnesses, Carter was stopped on the inside lane of northbound Highway 60 and Highway 67 overpass. Deputies were told Carter was armed with a handgun and had fired at passing vehicles.