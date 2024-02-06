One dead after shooting in Marble Hill

A shooting incident left a man dead in Marble Hill, Missouri, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

A release from Graham states the victim was found at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the town. He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bollinger County authorities and troopers of the state Highway Patrol responded to a residence where, according to the release, the shooting occurred.