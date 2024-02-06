All sections
July 21, 2022

One dead after shooting in Marble Hill

A shooting incident left a man dead in Marble Hill, Missouri, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham. A release from Graham states the victim was found at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the town. He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he was pronounced dead...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A shooting incident left a man dead in Marble Hill, Missouri, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

A release from Graham states the victim was found at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the town. He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bollinger County authorities and troopers of the state Highway Patrol responded to a residence where, according to the release, the shooting occurred.

The release did not indicate the location of the residence or how authorities came to believe it was the scene of the shooting.

At the residence, authorities took two people into custody.

Anyone with further information from the incident may contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

