NewsFebruary 20, 2020

One critically injured in accident involving Sikeston firetruck

SIKESTON, Mo. -- An accident involving a Sikeston Department of Public Safety firetruck has left a woman in critical condition. According to Evelyn Aceves, Sikeston DPS public information officer, DPS Fire Division responded to a grass fire along Interstate 57 at the 2 mile marker...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
A woman was critically injured in an accident involving a Sikeston Department of Public Safety firetruck Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, afternoon on Interstate 57.
A woman was critically injured in an accident involving a Sikeston Department of Public Safety firetruck Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, afternoon on Interstate 57.Submitted by Sikeston Department of Public Safety

SIKESTON, Mo. -- An accident involving a Sikeston Department of Public Safety firetruck has left a woman in critical condition.

According to Evelyn Aceves, Sikeston DPS public information officer, DPS Fire Division responded to a grass fire along Interstate 57 at the 2 mile marker.

While working to put out the fire, a DPS firetruck was blocking a lane to protect personnel. The engine was struck in the rear by a vehicle northbound on I-57.

Aceves said fire personnel immediately attended to the 85-year-old driver of the vehicle and extricated her from the vehicle. She was then transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition.

