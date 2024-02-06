One critically injured in accident involving Sikeston firetruck

SIKESTON, Mo. -- An accident involving a Sikeston Department of Public Safety firetruck has left a woman in critical condition.
According to Evelyn Aceves, Sikeston DPS public information officer, DPS Fire Division responded to a grass fire along Interstate 57 at the 2 mile marker.
While working to put out the fire, a DPS firetruck was blocking a lane to protect personnel. The engine was struck in the rear by a vehicle northbound on I-57.
Aceves said fire personnel immediately attended to the 85-year-old driver of the vehicle and extricated her from the vehicle. She was then transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition.
