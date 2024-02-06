One City Work Life has its 10th graduating class

Five Work Life program graduates walked and danced down the aisle at the start of the program’s 10th graduation ceremony at One City on Thursday. The class includes Rhiannon Christie, Patty Kreiter, Nicole Kirk, Miriah Hodges and Diana Whitaker.

The class recently finished a seven-week program in four weeks time in order to learn job and interpersonal skills after being out of the workforce for various reasons, such as addiction and incarceration. One City also partnered with the Family Counseling Center, United Way and First State Community Bank to conduct this program.

Work Life coordinator Christina Cheek said the program is faith based and not only gives students the skills to land a job, but to keep a job and thrive in it. She said the program is mostly possible by volunteers and in order to accommodate their schedules, the program was condensed in a shorter time period.

Cheek said while the students did well on the practical assignments, they also did a great job on the interpersonal work.

“When everybody gets to know each other, people start to get very vulnerable. Like what’s really been holding them back, or what are they really needing to work on? What keeps them up at night, what has been an obstacle in the past, that kind of stuff. And so I know people don’t think of that as hard work, but that introspective stuff, that work that people do to grow personally, is a lot of hard work,” Cheek said.