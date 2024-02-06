All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 11, 2021

One City to host second annual Juneteenth celebration next weekend

This year marks the 156th year since the end of slavery in 1865, and One City in Cape Girardeau wants to celebrate. On June 19, One City will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on its premises in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event will include food trucks, educational displays and a market featuring goods made by local Black vendors...

Monica Obradovic
Attendees gather around one long community table to enjoy each other's company and barbecue during a Juneteenth celebration at One City in Cape Girardeau on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Attendees gather around one long community table to enjoy each other's company and barbecue during a Juneteenth celebration at One City in Cape Girardeau on Friday, June 19, 2020.Southeast Missourian file

This year marks the 156th year since the end of slavery in 1865, and One City in Cape Girardeau wants to celebrate.

On June 19, One City will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on its premises in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event will include food trucks, educational displays and a market featuring goods made by local Black vendors.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas after the civil war and told slaves they were free.

"We want everybody to come out and celebrate with us," MaKenya Owens, One City's work life and community coordinator said.

The day will include a "food alley" with eats from local makers and two food trucks, including Sno Crabz crab truck. Twenty-eight local vendors, ranging from the African Culture Collective to Umpkins Beauty Supply, will set up shop. Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will organize a mural for patrons to paint on.

Wysiwyg image

One City hosted its first Juneteenth celebration last year. It was a huge success, according to Owens. More than 350 people attended. She expects to see more this year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

While Juneteenth is a day of celebration, it's also a day of reflection, Owens said. She hopes the event will be both fun and educational.

"It's not just come out and have a big barbecue," Owens said. "We want to bring people who aren't familiar with Juneteenth into the fold and show them what the culture is really like and allow them to be a part of it."

A reading about the history of Juneteenth will be held in tandem with a poetry reading from original slave texts. Pat Thompson-McBride, president of the local chaper of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored people, will speak.

One City will also set up a resource table including African-American-written books and literature free for the taking. Owens encourages anyone to take a book and return it to One City's Free Little Library installed at the corner of Independence and Frederick Streets.

One City is a faith-based organization with a mission to unite all people in Cape Girardeau, regardless of racial, socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.

"God loves everybody the same, and that's the message we really want to get across through One City," Owens said. "Community is about us empowering each other and supporting and loving everybody the same."

One City is looking for at least 20 volunteers to help maintain the event, Owens added.

For more information, contact One City on its Facebook page.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy