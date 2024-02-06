One City to host second annual Juneteenth celebration next weekend

This year marks the 156th year since the end of slavery in 1865, and One City in Cape Girardeau wants to celebrate.

On June 19, One City will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on its premises in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event will include food trucks, educational displays and a market featuring goods made by local Black vendors.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas after the civil war and told slaves they were free.

"We want everybody to come out and celebrate with us," MaKenya Owens, One City's work life and community coordinator said.

The day will include a "food alley" with eats from local makers and two food trucks, including Sno Crabz crab truck. Twenty-eight local vendors, ranging from the African Culture Collective to Umpkins Beauty Supply, will set up shop. Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will organize a mural for patrons to paint on.

One City hosted its first Juneteenth celebration last year. It was a huge success, according to Owens. More than 350 people attended. She expects to see more this year.