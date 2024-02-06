All sections
NewsNovember 8, 2021

One City to host its first Christmas gala

One City in Cape Girardeau will host its first ever Christmas at the City gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The formal-attire event will take place at the not-for-profit's headquarters at 610 Independence St. Drinks and food will be served while local entertainers perform...

Sarah Yenesel
One City in Cape Girardeau will host its first-ever Christmas at the City gala Saturday. The event will include soccer, games, dancing and live music.
One City in Cape Girardeau will host its first-ever Christmas at the City gala Saturday. The event will include soccer, games, dancing and live music.Monica Obradovic

One City in Cape Girardeau will host its first ever Christmas at the City gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The formal-attire event will take place at the not-for-profit's headquarters at 610 Independence St. Drinks and food will be served while local entertainers perform.

There will also be a silent auction with items including decorated Christmas trees.

Alumni of One City's Work Life program — in which participants are instructed in career readiness, with a focus on personal relationships that's rooted in a biblical curriculum — will also share their stories during the gala. Work Life director Christina Cheek said it's a chance for the public to hear how their lives have changed since graduation.

One City's mission is to united Cape Girardeau "through resources, relationships, and community development," according to its website.

"One City, it's a local Cape Girardeau nonprofit, so 100% of the money raised stays here, local, to be reinvested in Cape and [the gala] is a chance for people to do that," Cheek said.

Tickets may be purchased on the organization's website, www.onecityunite.org.

