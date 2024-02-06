One City to host first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday

To celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, One City will host its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday.

Hispanic restaurants including Panadería Oaxaquena will serve their signature eats, live music from local artists will play and attendees may participate in Zumba, Loteria (Mexican bingo) and dancing.

One City executive director Taylor Smith said the celebration plays into One City's mission to bring people of all cultures, races and socioeconomic statuses together.

"We've done a really good job of doing that, but there's a really big Hispanic population here that we haven't done anything for yet," Smith said.

In addition to several local restaurants, Hispanic vendors and business representatives from throughout the area will also attend to sell their products and talk about their work.