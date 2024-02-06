All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 18, 2018

One City to host dance party Friday

Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio is hosting a free, community-wide dance party with local talent and True Que Barbecue from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at One City in Cape Girardeau. Jimmie Miller, owner of Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio, described the dance party as the studio's "final hoorah for now."...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Jimmie Miller is the owner of Broken and Redeemed Studio, a faith-based hip-hop dance studio in Cape Girardeau. He will help put on a community-wide dance party Friday at One City.
Jimmie Miller is the owner of Broken and Redeemed Studio, a faith-based hip-hop dance studio in Cape Girardeau. He will help put on a community-wide dance party Friday at One City.Southeast Missourian file

Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio is hosting a free, community-wide dance party with local talent and True Que Barbecue from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at One City in Cape Girardeau.

Jimmie Miller, owner of Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio, described the dance party as the studio's "final hoorah for now."

Program director for One City Mishea Culbreath said the event was Miller's idea.

"It's basically a big dance party," Culbreath said. "Originally, we were hoping to have it out on the lawn by the mural, but based on the weather forecast it's going to be rainy and very cold."

She said One City has the space to accommodate the event indoors and it will be located inside the front entrance of the building at 610 Independence in Cape Girardeau.

Miller has wanted to host "a big dance party for the city" for quite some time, and said this is a perfect opportunity to do that.

"It's about the community, to get people together to do something positive," Miller said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dance is very near and dear to Miller's heart, he said, and he believes everyone to be "better when they get to dance."

Byron Bonner with True Que Barbecue will be on-site grilling outside that day, Miller said, along with Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio dancers, DJ Ron North, Tyler and Sam Myers, Staff D and Peighton Robinson.

"We'll be doing the cupid shuffle; we'll be doing all the typical slide dances," he said.

Miller said, "There are performances at the front end of it and then at the end of the dances, there's a dance party," Miller said. "We pretty much expect everyone to get up and get moving."

Broken And Redeemed Studio is a faith-based dance arts studio for the community, according to its website.

More information can be found at the event's Facebook page.

jhartwig@semissourian,com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy