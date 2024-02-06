One City to host dance party Friday

Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio is hosting a free, community-wide dance party with local talent and True Que Barbecue from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at One City in Cape Girardeau.

Jimmie Miller, owner of Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio, described the dance party as the studio's "final hoorah for now."

Program director for One City Mishea Culbreath said the event was Miller's idea.

"It's basically a big dance party," Culbreath said. "Originally, we were hoping to have it out on the lawn by the mural, but based on the weather forecast it's going to be rainy and very cold."

She said One City has the space to accommodate the event indoors and it will be located inside the front entrance of the building at 610 Independence in Cape Girardeau.

Miller has wanted to host "a big dance party for the city" for quite some time, and said this is a perfect opportunity to do that.

"It's about the community, to get people together to do something positive," Miller said.