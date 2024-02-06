One City to host annual Unity Prayer March this weekend

One City will host its second annual Unity Prayer March at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The march will start at the organization's headquarters at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
The event is to pray for schools, churches, families, first responders and city officials.
One City is a faith-based, not-for-profit with the mission of uniting all people in Cape Girardeau. The organization hosts an annual Christmas tree silent auction, classes and other events in Cape Girardeau.
"Unity is not accomplished on the sidelines," a Facebook post from One City said. "It is all of us coming together in love, peace and harmony."
The march is expected to take about 45 minutes, and coffee and doughnuts will be available afterward.
Participants are also invited to walk through One City's Black History Month display.
