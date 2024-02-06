All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 3, 2023

One City to host annual Unity Prayer March this weekend

One City will host its second annual Unity Prayer March at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The march will start at the organization's headquarters at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The event is to pray for schools, churches, families, first responders and city officials...

Nathan English
Attendees for 2022's Unity Prayer March walk in downtown Cape Girardeau. The route for this year's event is expected to take about 45 minutes.
Attendees for 2022's Unity Prayer March walk in downtown Cape Girardeau. The route for this year's event is expected to take about 45 minutes.Southeast Missourian File

One City will host its second annual Unity Prayer March at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The march will start at the organization's headquarters at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

The event is to pray for schools, churches, families, first responders and city officials.

One City is a faith-based, not-for-profit with the mission of uniting all people in Cape Girardeau. The organization hosts an annual Christmas tree silent auction, classes and other events in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Unity is not accomplished on the sidelines," a Facebook post from One City said. "It is all of us coming together in love, peace and harmony."

The march is expected to take about 45 minutes, and coffee and doughnuts will be available afterward.

Participants are also invited to walk through One City's Black History Month display.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy