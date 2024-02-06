One City to host annual Unity Prayer March this weekend

One City will host its second annual Unity Prayer March at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The march will start at the organization's headquarters at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

The event is to pray for schools, churches, families, first responders and city officials.

One City is a faith-based, not-for-profit with the mission of uniting all people in Cape Girardeau. The organization hosts an annual Christmas tree silent auction, classes and other events in Cape Girardeau.