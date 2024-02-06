One City plans mural, community center to promote unity

One City community center is under construction at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau -- a big building at 26,000 square feet, and one that will house an organization whose leaders hope can bring people together in a common goal: building community.

One City is not affiliated with a particular church or other entity -- it's an independent community center where people can meet, share experiences and resources, said board member Raelenna Ferguson.

At One City, leaders have three priorities, said Jeremy Ferguson, board member and Raelenna's husband: child enrichment through the fine arts, community events and job-skills training.

In May, One City and Authentic Voices held a communitywide block party in nearby Indian Park, with dance performances and food, in a spirit of unity and fun.

More events are planned, including a community paint day July 25, on a planned mural that will add visual appeal to the building's now-blank exterior.

One City board members gather for a meeting Wednesday in the future location of One City community center, 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"Everyone is welcome to come be part of the first community art mural in Cape," said Raelenna Ferguson.

The 30-foot mural was designed by artist Malcolm McCrae, who will be working on the mural throughout the month of July, and, Raelenna Ferguson said, people are welcome to watch and engage with Malcolm anytime he's out painting: weekdays, during daylight hours.

Later in July, there will be a "paint day" where people can join McCrae in painting on the mural.

McCrae said he's excited about the mural and about One City.

"I believe this is the beginning of something new, something different," McCrae said, and called the mural a "win-win" for the city of Cape Girardeau.

"The city's not just hiring an artist. They're making sure it's community based, and that's what I'm all about," McCrae said.

McCrae said the mural will be a great tool to unify the city. "Hopefully this becomes a catalyst for more public art, specifically visual art, murals," he said. "Cape Girardeau is a beautiful town, with architecture, even 3D sculptures, and I hope this community mural jump-starts a new perspective of bringing art to places where people might not otherwise see it."

A hip-hop-themed arts camp will be held at One City for three weeks in July, while the mural is being painted, McCrae said. Students from elementary through high school will participate, learning new methods of expression with a hip-hop flair.

And artworks created in the camp will be displayed in an open house Aug. 3 during First Friday festivities.

McCrae praised the city for approving the mural, saying he wanted to thank the city planners and One City, and "everyone who's been able to support this whole thing. Without them, this project couldn't happen."

McCrae said a schedule of painting days and volunteer opportunities will be online, both on his website, malcolmmccrae.com, and on One City's at onecityunite.org.

Fine arts will be an important focus of One City's outreach, Raelenna Ferguson added -- not just the mural, but classes will teach children dance and drawing, music and painting.