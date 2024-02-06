One City plans mural, community center to promote unity

One City community center is under construction at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau -- a big building at 26,000 square feet, and one that will house an organization whose leaders hope can bring people together in a common goal: building community.
One City is not affiliated with a particular church or other entity -- it's an independent community center where people can meet, share experiences and resources, said board member Raelenna Ferguson.
At One City, leaders have three priorities, said Jeremy Ferguson, board member and Raelenna's husband: child enrichment through the fine arts, community events and job-skills training.
In May, One City and Authentic Voices held a communitywide block party in nearby Indian Park, with dance performances and food, in a spirit of unity and fun.
More events are planned, including a community paint day July 25, on a planned mural that will add visual appeal to the building's now-blank exterior.
"Everyone is welcome to come be part of the first community art mural in Cape," said Raelenna Ferguson.
The 30-foot mural was designed by artist Malcolm McCrae, who will be working on the mural throughout the month of July, and, Raelenna Ferguson said, people are welcome to watch and engage with Malcolm anytime he's out painting: weekdays, during daylight hours.
Later in July, there will be a "paint day" where people can join McCrae in painting on the mural.
McCrae said he's excited about the mural and about One City.
"I believe this is the beginning of something new, something different," McCrae said, and called the mural a "win-win" for the city of Cape Girardeau.
"The city's not just hiring an artist. They're making sure it's community based, and that's what I'm all about," McCrae said.
McCrae said the mural will be a great tool to unify the city. "Hopefully this becomes a catalyst for more public art, specifically visual art, murals," he said. "Cape Girardeau is a beautiful town, with architecture, even 3D sculptures, and I hope this community mural jump-starts a new perspective of bringing art to places where people might not otherwise see it."
A hip-hop-themed arts camp will be held at One City for three weeks in July, while the mural is being painted, McCrae said. Students from elementary through high school will participate, learning new methods of expression with a hip-hop flair.
And artworks created in the camp will be displayed in an open house Aug. 3 during First Friday festivities.
McCrae praised the city for approving the mural, saying he wanted to thank the city planners and One City, and "everyone who's been able to support this whole thing. Without them, this project couldn't happen."
McCrae said a schedule of painting days and volunteer opportunities will be online, both on his website, malcolmmccrae.com, and on One City's at onecityunite.org.
Fine arts will be an important focus of One City's outreach, Raelenna Ferguson added -- not just the mural, but classes will teach children dance and drawing, music and painting.
One City board member Janet Wigfall, who is starting her 26th year teaching with Cape Girardeau public schools, said so many children are talented and may not even realize it.
"There are so many opportunities with the arts, for personal pride," Wigfall said, adding it can translate to other skills, including classroom work.
And at a place like One City, volunteers and children can bring a lot of benefit to each other, and to the community, Wigfall said.
Board member John Harding said he thinks One City is exactly what Cape Girardeau needs, and the board is a group of great people who represent the community.
Harding said he's in his 26th year as a lawyer, and has served on various boards for community organizations, including the Community Counseling Center.
Samantha Rhodes, a board member who has worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Cape Girardeau for several years, said it's important to her for her family to be involved with One City, to see new perspectives.
Mishea Culbreath, One City's only employee for the time being, is the program director.
Culbreath worked at Southeast Missouri State University for 22 years, she said, and came to work at One City when it kept coming up in her life, and finally, she said, realized it was "where God wanted me to be."
Culbreath is doing "a little bit of everything," she said, laughing, including building a base of resource information for people who may not be aware of the services available in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.
Raelenna Ferguson said part of what has taken so much time in getting One City up and running is the research they've put into available services -- "We never want to re-create what's offered," she said.
One City will be its own entity, she said.
Board member Rev. Byron Bonner's ministry, True Vine Ministries, started in 2007 and brings the word of God to the people, he said.
His ministry holds outdoor events, including cookouts. "We reach out beyond the four walls," he said.
Bonner said he believes one of his purposes is to be a conduit in the city, to help forge leaders, particularly on Cape Girardeau's south side.
"Where there are leaders, people will come," Bonner said.
Jeremy Ferguson said One City isn't affiliated with a particular church, and will be a place for everyone to come together with a common goal: to love this community.
