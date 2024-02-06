One City holds first Christmas at the City gala

One City's first Christmas at the City gala was held Saturday and included a silent auction with Christmas trees, live musical performances by local entertainers, food and drinks, with all proceeds benefiting One City.

Members of the community celebrate after winning a bidding war for a pre-decorated Christmas tree during One City's Christmas at the City gala Saturday held at the not-for-profit's headquarters at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The formal-attire event included a silent auction with Christmas trees, live musical performances by local entertainers, food and drinks, with all proceeds benefiting One City. Brooke Holford