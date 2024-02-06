One City hires pastor as executive director

One City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit.

Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth leader, will become One City's executive director July 1.

One City operates out of the same building as Grace Church — 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau — where Smith and her husband, Brett, are lead pastors.

One City is a faith-based organization with a mission to unite all people in Cape Girardeau, according to its website. It hosts job preparedness courses and community meals, among other activities.

One City had an executive director when it first began, but it wasn't a good fit, according to Raelenna Ferguson. She and her husband have led One City as president and vice president since it became a not-for-profit in 2017.

Now, they are stepping away from day-to-day operations and will no longer be involved in daily decisions. They will continue to serve One City as board members.

"We always knew we weren't going to be the people that led One City for years and years," Raelenna said. "We felt in early 2021 that God was going to send someone to take One City and move it onto the next chapter. Then, we got to know Taylor over time and it was just definitely her."