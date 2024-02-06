One City hires pastor as executive director

One City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit.
Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth leader, will become One City's executive director July 1.
One City operates out of the same building as Grace Church — 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau — where Smith and her husband, Brett, are lead pastors.
One City is a faith-based organization with a mission to unite all people in Cape Girardeau, according to its website. It hosts job preparedness courses and community meals, among other activities.
One City had an executive director when it first began, but it wasn't a good fit, according to Raelenna Ferguson. She and her husband have led One City as president and vice president since it became a not-for-profit in 2017.
Now, they are stepping away from day-to-day operations and will no longer be involved in daily decisions. They will continue to serve One City as board members.
"We always knew we weren't going to be the people that led One City for years and years," Raelenna said. "We felt in early 2021 that God was going to send someone to take One City and move it onto the next chapter. Then, we got to know Taylor over time and it was just definitely her."
Smith and her husband are Cape Girardeau natives but previously lived in San Diego. They worked on staff at a multicultural and bilingual church in San Diego before they moved back to their hometown.
"We found One City when we felt God calling us to come back here and plant a church that would reflect the diversity of this beautiful area," Smith said. "We saw that the heart of its mission was very similar to ours — to really unite people from all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds."
Smith said she plans to continue the One City board's work while expanding it.
"I'd love to expand by doing more community events to bring awareness to how much diversity is here, and to celebrate the things that make each of us unique in our cultures," Smith said.
As Smith leads One City, the Fergusons will step back and focus more on family and their businesses, Raelenna said. She works full time as a licensed broker for Realty Executives, and she and Jeremy own and operate Executive Property Management in Cape Girardeau.
"I feel like with Taylor, the sky's the limit," Raelenna said. "With her, we're no longer holding things back. One City can now move into things with excitement and anticipation without us wondering, 'How can we manage this?'"
To find out more about One City, visit www.onecityunite.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.