All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 24, 2021

One City hires pastor as executive director

One City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit. Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth leader, will become One City's executive director July 1...

Monica Obradovic
Taylor Smith, the new executive director of One City, poses for a portrait in front of the "Unity is Community" mural Wednesday outside One City in Cape Girardeau.
Taylor Smith, the new executive director of One City, poses for a portrait in front of the "Unity is Community" mural Wednesday outside One City in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

One City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit.

Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth leader, will become One City's executive director July 1.

One City operates out of the same building as Grace Church — 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau — where Smith and her husband, Brett, are lead pastors.

One City is a faith-based organization with a mission to unite all people in Cape Girardeau, according to its website. It hosts job preparedness courses and community meals, among other activities.

One City had an executive director when it first began, but it wasn't a good fit, according to Raelenna Ferguson. She and her husband have led One City as president and vice president since it became a not-for-profit in 2017.

Now, they are stepping away from day-to-day operations and will no longer be involved in daily decisions. They will continue to serve One City as board members.

"We always knew we weren't going to be the people that led One City for years and years," Raelenna said. "We felt in early 2021 that God was going to send someone to take One City and move it onto the next chapter. Then, we got to know Taylor over time and it was just definitely her."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Smith and her husband are Cape Girardeau natives but previously lived in San Diego. They worked on staff at a multicultural and bilingual church in San Diego before they moved back to their hometown.

"We found One City when we felt God calling us to come back here and plant a church that would reflect the diversity of this beautiful area," Smith said. "We saw that the heart of its mission was very similar to ours — to really unite people from all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds."

Smith said she plans to continue the One City board's work while expanding it.

"I'd love to expand by doing more community events to bring awareness to how much diversity is here, and to celebrate the things that make each of us unique in our cultures," Smith said.

As Smith leads One City, the Fergusons will step back and focus more on family and their businesses, Raelenna said. She works full time as a licensed broker for Realty Executives, and she and Jeremy own and operate Executive Property Management in Cape Girardeau.

"I feel like with Taylor, the sky's the limit," Raelenna said. "With her, we're no longer holding things back. One City can now move into things with excitement and anticipation without us wondering, 'How can we manage this?'"

To find out more about One City, visit www.onecityunite.org.

Taylor Smith, the new executive director of One City, poses for a portrait near the organization's signature yellow door Wednesday at One City in Cape Girardeau.
Taylor Smith, the new executive director of One City, poses for a portrait near the organization's signature yellow door Wednesday at One City in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy