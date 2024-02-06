This story has been corrected to show two minority scholarships will be awarded for the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy, one by One City and one by the Southeast football team.

One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, has begun the application process for a scholarship created to fund a minority candidate’s tuition to the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy beginning in January.

The scholarship is available to an African American man or woman who wishes to attend the police academy. Applications are due by Dec. 31, and One City founder Raelenna Ferguson said the recipient, who will have 50% of his or her academy tuition covered, will be chosen in early January.

“We will be giving one scholarship per police academy class,” Ferguson said. “So, one starting in January and one in July. We just awarded a scholarship to a student in the class that is graduating this month and started in July 2020.”