This story has been corrected to show two minority scholarships will be awarded for the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy, one by One City and one by the Southeast football team.
One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, has begun the application process for a scholarship created to fund a minority candidate’s tuition to the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy beginning in January.
The scholarship is available to an African American man or woman who wishes to attend the police academy. Applications are due by Dec. 31, and One City founder Raelenna Ferguson said the recipient, who will have 50% of his or her academy tuition covered, will be chosen in early January.
“We will be giving one scholarship per police academy class,” Ferguson said. “So, one starting in January and one in July. We just awarded a scholarship to a student in the class that is graduating this month and started in July 2020.”
Southeast’s football team and the Cape Girardeau Police Department assisted One City in raising funds for the scholarship by holding a car wash Oct. 10 at the police headquarters. The car wash raised $13,000, $5,500 of which went to the One City scholarship and $6,500 went toward another minority police academy scholarship to be awarded by the Southeast football team.
“Cape Girardeau police officers, myself included, volunteered our time to help raise money for this organization to go to a qualified candidate’s police academy fees,” Cape Girardeau police public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann said. “We support any program that will support potential candidates and build a stronger patrol officer candidate pool for our department.”
Ferguson said an independent team — consisting of Loretta Prater, author, consultant, community advocate and retired dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at Southeast whose son was killed by police officers in 2004 in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sgt. Robert Rose of the Jackson Police Department; community advocate and entrepreneur Michele Jackson; Lt. Brad Smith of the Cape Girardeau police; and Tamara Zellars-Buck, professor and chairwoman of Southeast’s Department of Mass Media — will choose who receives the scholarship. One City also worked in collaboration with Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, according to Ferguson.
For more information or to receive an application, contact One City by email at info@onecityunite.org.
