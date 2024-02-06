One arrested; investigation continues in East Prairie shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, man faces charges, and the investigation continues in the weekend shooting that injured one in rural East Prairie, Missouri.

Grayson C. Shipman, 18, is charged with the following felonies: first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell.

At 10:49 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Janie Lane (East Prairie) in a horse pasture in reference to a person being shot, the sheriff said. Deputies arrived and located several individuals near a bonfire, and a juvenile victim who had three gunshot wounds, Ferrell said.

The juvenile victim was immediately flown to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital for medical treatment and is in serious but stable condition, the sheriff said.