One arrested; investigation continues in East Prairie shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, man faces charges, and the investigation continues in the weekend shooting that injured one in rural East Prairie, Missouri.
Grayson C. Shipman, 18, is charged with the following felonies: first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell.
At 10:49 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Janie Lane (East Prairie) in a horse pasture in reference to a person being shot, the sheriff said. Deputies arrived and located several individuals near a bonfire, and a juvenile victim who had three gunshot wounds, Ferrell said.
The juvenile victim was immediately flown to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital for medical treatment and is in serious but stable condition, the sheriff said.
Deputies gathered information about the incident, identified the suspect as Shipman and the direction he was headed, Ferrell said.
"Area agencies were notified to be on the lookout," Ferrell said.
Approximately 20 minutes later, Shipman was apprehended by Charleston Department of Public Safety on South Main Street, Exit 10, in a vehicle. Charleston DPS also recovered the firearm used in the crime. The firearm used in the crime was also a reported stolen firearm.
"The investigation is still ongoing both for the shooting, and the adult-sponsored party where this incident took place," Ferrell said. "This is an isolated incident and had no connection to the homicide that took place the (Thursday) night before (in East Prairie.)"
Shipman was scheduled to be arraigned today in Mississippi County Court. He is being held without bond at the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in Charleston.
