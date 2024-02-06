One arrested in Miner for felony assault

MINER, Mo. -- One person was arrested for assault after an altercation at a Miner business.
According to a report from the Miner Police Department, officers responded to a physical altercation at the Break Time convenience store in Miner on Monday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim as well as a witness.
The suspect, identified as Mark K. Darmofal, was arrested and charged with assault third, which is a Class E felony.
Darmofal's bond is set at $20,000 cash or surety.
