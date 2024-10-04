All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 10, 2023
One arrested in BoCo shooting
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and Stoddard County Sheriff's Office arrested Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau without incident at approximately 11:09 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Stoddard County in connection with a Bollinger County shooting, according to a release posted on social media by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham...
Banner Press
Christian Knotts
Christian Knotts

Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and Stoddard County Sheriff's Office arrested Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau without incident at approximately 11:09 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Stoddard County in connection with a Bollinger County shooting, according to a release posted on social media by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark hair, is still wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, Graham said.

The men are suspects in a shooting on Highway 34 East in Bollinger County. The shooting occurred Monday, June 5.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The arrest warrants list charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Authorities ask anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Knotts to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office at (573) 238-2633.

Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy