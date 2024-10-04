One arrested in BoCo shooting

Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and Stoddard County Sheriff's Office arrested Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau without incident at approximately 11:09 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Stoddard County in connection with a Bollinger County shooting, according to a release posted on social media by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark hair, is still wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, Graham said.

The men are suspects in a shooting on Highway 34 East in Bollinger County. The shooting occurred Monday, June 5.