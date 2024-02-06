One arrested following short chase

A suspect was arrested following a short pursuit with Cape Girardeau police officers Thursday night.
According to officer Rich McCall, the suspect failed to yield to police who attempted to stop them for a traffic violation. Officers pursued the suspect for a short time before the suspect hit a curb in the 1100 block of Cousin Street and fled on foot.
Following a short foot chase, officers were able to apprehend the suspect.
The suspect was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
