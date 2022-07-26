All sections
July 26, 2022

One arrested after fight reported at SEMO campus

One person was arrested after a fight last week at Towers East at Southeast Missouri State University. The fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the residence hall, according to a news release provided by the school. After witnesses of the altercation reported a handgun was displayed during the incident, University Police identified and arrested Taron Woods, 21, of St. ...

Southeast Missourian
One arrest was made after an alleged fight took place in Southeast Missouri State University's Towers East residence hall Thursday afternoon.
Beau Nations

One person was arrested after a fight last week at Towers East at Southeast Missouri State University.

The fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the residence hall, according to a news release provided by the school.

After witnesses of the altercation reported a handgun was displayed during the incident, University Police identified and arrested Taron Woods, 21, of St. Louis. According to the release, Woods was cited for unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. He was transported to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office where he was held in lieu of a $1,500 cash or surety bond.

