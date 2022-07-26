One arrested after fight reported at SEMO campus

One person was arrested after a fight last week at Towers East at Southeast Missouri State University.
The fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the residence hall, according to a news release provided by the school.
After witnesses of the altercation reported a handgun was displayed during the incident, University Police identified and arrested Taron Woods, 21, of St. Louis. According to the release, Woods was cited for unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. He was transported to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office where he was held in lieu of a $1,500 cash or surety bond.
