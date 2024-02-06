On the (teddy) bear hunt

A stuffed-animal bear sits with a fire vehicle Monday at Jackson Fire Rescue's Station 1 in Jackson. "We are ready for all the bear hunters in Cape County. As [you] drive by our Station 1 in Jackson make sure to be on the lookout but don't be alarmed, our bear is pretty friendly," Jackson Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page. Stuffed animals are showing up in windows around the globe giving kids a "social-distancing-safe scavenger hunt activity during coronavirus lockdowns," according to a Monday USA Today article. Jacob Wiegand