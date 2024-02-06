On The Record: Mike Renick plays some original tunes in mini-concert

Local musician and River Radio on-air personality Mike Renick stopped by the Southeast Missourian newsroom on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for the fourth installment of our On the Record mini-concert series.
Accompanied by only his acoustic guitar, Renick shared three original songs: "Better Man Than Me", "Never Never Land" and "Stuck on You".
His performance, as well as previous performances by Maggie Thorn, Ivas John and Brothers Walker can all be viewed online at semissourian.com.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OcTUnkVqZ50" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>
