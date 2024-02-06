On the Record: Ivas John breaks out some new tunes (video)

Local musician Ivas John visited the Southeast Missourian newsroom to play a couple of new songs and talk about his songwriting inspiration, which includes the Mighty Mississippi. Ivas John plays Friday night at The Library, and have a show coming up in Carbondale, Illinois, on Oct. 28.
