On target: Missouri teen archer finds 'right attitude' for competing

TRENTON, Mo. -- Archers refer to the device as a kisser button, and Hannah Persell's had fallen off just days before the national competition.

True, many who wield a bow do not use a kisser button, a small plastic attachment to the string that provides an anchor point during the draw. The kisser button, pulled back against the archer's lip, signals consistency. If the anchor point wanders, that spells trouble.

Hannah regarded this as much a mental setback as a physical one. More than half her life, the teenager has pulled on a bowstring. In competitions, she learned what happens in her head matters as much as what happens with the rest of her body.

"You can either think, 'Oh, that happened and I'm going to fix it,' or 'That happened and that's why I'm going to do bad,'" she said. "It's like any sport or competition. You just have to have the right attitude."

This fix-it formula has worked for the Trenton High School senior, who got her first bow for Christmas at age 7.

Hannah Persell displays an array of medals from the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships. Ken Newton ~ The St. Joseph News-Press via AP

Now 17, Hannah has competed four times at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.

Last month, she was part of the Missouri recurve archery team, which finished first in the nation.

In addition, Hannah serves as a shooting-sports ambassador for 4-H, the 115-year-old youth-development organization. With this, she helped emcee the awards ceremony the final night of the event in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Her first trip to the championships in 2014 required a different sort of fix. Before Hannah could try out for the compound-bow team, she broke her arm.

Instead, she earned a place on the hunting-skills team, which has a knowledge-based component (wildlife identification, field decision-making) to go with three shooting components, archery, shotgun clays and small-bore rifle.

She finished second overall, about 0.13 points behind the champion.

"That first year at nationals, that was the game-changer for me," Hannah said. "I was wanting to try more disciplines, because I wanted to keep going back to nationals."