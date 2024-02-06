On target at Scout camp

Camryn Pickett, a Cub Scout from Millersville, sights the target as Ben Hale advises him Tuesday at Cape Girardeau County Park North. The Scout camp for children in first through fifth grades drew 115 participants from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Perryville, Missouri, areas.
Camryn Pickett, a Cub Scout from Millersville, sights the target as Ben Hale advises him Tuesday at Cape Girardeau County Park North. The Scout camp for children in first through fifth grades drew 115 participants from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Perryville, Missouri, areas.Fred Lynch