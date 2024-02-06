On-duty Cape Girardeau Police officer is involved in collision

Editor's note: The following story has been updated.

On Tuesday, an on-duty Cape Girardeau police officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Two people who said they witnessed the incident, which occurred about 2 p.m., said the officer drove out of the Cape Girardeau Arby's parking lot while holding a cellphone. The officer turned west onto Independence Street and collided with a blue Nissan.

Shanda Redden said she witnessed the incident and said she saw a phone in the officer's hand.

"I was about to pull out of the Aldi parking lot when the cop was pulling out of the Arby's parking lot. Traffic was stopped, so he was crossing a couple lanes of stopped traffic. I looked at him and paused because I wasn't sure if he was turning left or right. He had his cellphone in his hand as he was pulling out," she said. "He was careless and not practicing safe-driving practices. He should have never had that cellphone in his hand."