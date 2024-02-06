All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 22, 2022

On-duty Cape Girardeau Police officer is involved in collision

Beau Nations
story image illustation

Editor's note: The following story has been updated.

On Tuesday, an on-duty Cape Girardeau police officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Two people who said they witnessed the incident, which occurred about 2 p.m., said the officer drove out of the Cape Girardeau Arby's parking lot while holding a cellphone. The officer turned west onto Independence Street and collided with a blue Nissan.

Shanda Redden said she witnessed the incident and said she saw a phone in the officer's hand.

"I was about to pull out of the Aldi parking lot when the cop was pulling out of the Arby's parking lot. Traffic was stopped, so he was crossing a couple lanes of stopped traffic. I looked at him and paused because I wasn't sure if he was turning left or right. He had his cellphone in his hand as he was pulling out," she said. "He was careless and not practicing safe-driving practices. He should have never had that cellphone in his hand."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

ChyAnne Bartoe said she witnessed the incident.

“We were stopped at the stop light right there, and the line was already pretty big. And there was a cop pulling out of Arby’s, and as he was pulling out, he was on his phone ... and then the next thing I know that blue Nissan came up on my left-hand side like they were going to turn left. ... I don’t think the cop even happened to look that direction before he pulled out, or if he did he wasn’t paying any attention at all,” she said.

She said she called in a witness report to the department.

Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department confirmed the incident and the record department said a report on the incident would not be available for several days. The officer has not been identified.

The department issued a statement Friday morning. The statement says no witnesses identified themselves at the scene. The statement also contends the department was not given an adequate opportunity to comment.

"The officer made an error, as all humans do. He will be held accountable through the department’s policies and procedures," the statement says. "More importantly, the CGPD does not withhold information from the public. We respond to all requests for information in a timely manner. If any information is prohibited from release for legal or statutory reasons, we explain that on a case by case basis."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy