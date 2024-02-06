On boats, concerts, yard sales and play time

There's an old saw about how everyone is fighting a battle you can't see. It's true. It's especially true now, when literally every person on the planet (probably the scientists on the International Space Station, too) is going through one of the more stressful situations that this group of humanity has seen, all at once.
It's a lot.
A source and I got to talking after our interview a few days ago (weeks? Hours? Months? What even is time anymore?), about how we're both hoping that one outcome of the pandemic is increased empathy.
I'm not going to try to tell you "We're all in the same boat," because we aren't. Some of us are in yachts. Some of us are in leaky rowboats. Some of us are hanging out with half a life preserver, waving at the people in the boats, some of whom ignore or cheerfully wave back and others of whom are trying to change course to go pick up those who are struggling the most. Some of us don't even have a life preserver or anyone in shouting or waving distance. There are storms happening, literally, figuratively. Some people are trapped in boats with those who would harm them. I'm in a position of relative comfort and security, and even I am feeling the weight of billions of people worldwide who are suffering. No one is untouched by what's happening.
I'm hoping we all come out of this a little more aware of the silent, invisible struggles of everyone around us.
On that note, I'll note that last week saw several events planned, and I've been watching avidly to see which restaurants and shops are opening back up. Generally speaking, company owners seem to be going slowly, and a more complete answer to "Who's open?" is at www.semissourian.com/coronavirus, and our event calendar at www.semoevents.com is ready to receive calendar entries.
That said, I'll mention a few things on my radar.
It's on as planned, starting today, Thursday, May 21, through Sunday, on Highway 25/34/72 from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri. The Jackson Police Department put out a friendly reminder that message boards will be in place to remind drivers of unusual traffic patterns (there's not much of a shoulder on the highway in many places, and many drivers are more focused on the sales than on traffic), and to promote safe driving.
The reminder also mentioned the increase in large truck traffic between Jackson and Route AB in Cape Girardeau County, due to the Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at Center Junction.
Cape Girardeau County Health Department guidelines remain in place, recommending frequent use of hand sanitizer, thorough hand-washing, wearing masks and keeping social distance of 6 feet between people.
My Marie Creole restaurant is moving to 2146 William Street at Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau -- formerly home to the Mongolian Grill and a few other eateries. A banner is up. I'll be watching this one closely.
I talked with Casey Zimmerman, organizer of Tunes at Twilight, earlier this week after I saw Old Town Cape's announcement that Tunes at Twilight's spring sessions would be canceled, but the fall shows (set to begin in or near August) are still planned.
"It is disappointing, but at the same time I see where it's necessary," Zimmerman said, adding that it's tough for artists who were booked to play, and now have to deal with cancellations across the board.
Tunes at Twilight has been a summertime, Friday night fixture in downtown Cape Girardeau, inviting musical acts from all over to come play a set for an audience on the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn, across Lorimier Street from the Southeast Missourian offices.
As the city prepares for renovations to the Common Pleas Courthouse, Zimmerman said Tunes will relocate temporarily a few blocks down the street, to a lawn space on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
"It's a really pretty location," Zimmerman said, as it's near the big beech tree, overlooking the Mississippi River.
"We were very lucky that the university and the city's Parks and Recreation department have generously stepped in to partner with Old Town Cape to help make the transition to the new space as smooth as possible," Zimmerman said. "I'm also really looking forward to the community hopefully coming back together safely for this beautiful event, even after all of the obstacles that 2020 has thrown at us so far."
Municipal bands are also altering plans.
Cape Girardeau's municipal band has a tentative schedule, beginning July 1, on the group's Facebook page. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. More information is @CapeMunicipalBand on Facebook.
Jackson's municipal band has no firm start date announced as of Wednesday afternoon, but more information will be @jacksonmunicipalband on Facebook.
The 2020 sculpture exhibit in downtown Cape Girardeau is installed, and artists' statements on each piece are up at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/2020-sculpture-exhibit-statements-from-the-artists. Personally I'm fascinated by how each piece happened, from idea to materials to construction to installation, and these statements are a glimpse into what prompted the pieces, and artists' backgrounds.
Executive director Molly Wilhelm put out a video announcement recently, stating that the Playhouse isn't quite ready to reopen yet. Disinfecting surfaces and practicing social distancing would be difficult if not impossible, she said. So, to remain connected, a series of learning videos are being produced, and the Playhouse is offering Discovery on the Go packs.
More info is on Facebook @discoveryplayhouse.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.