On boats, concerts, yard sales and play time

There's an old saw about how everyone is fighting a battle you can't see. It's true. It's especially true now, when literally every person on the planet (probably the scientists on the International Space Station, too) is going through one of the more stressful situations that this group of humanity has seen, all at once.

It's a lot.

A source and I got to talking after our interview a few days ago (weeks? Hours? Months? What even is time anymore?), about how we're both hoping that one outcome of the pandemic is increased empathy.

I'm not going to try to tell you "We're all in the same boat," because we aren't. Some of us are in yachts. Some of us are in leaky rowboats. Some of us are hanging out with half a life preserver, waving at the people in the boats, some of whom ignore or cheerfully wave back and others of whom are trying to change course to go pick up those who are struggling the most. Some of us don't even have a life preserver or anyone in shouting or waving distance. There are storms happening, literally, figuratively. Some people are trapped in boats with those who would harm them. I'm in a position of relative comfort and security, and even I am feeling the weight of billions of people worldwide who are suffering. No one is untouched by what's happening.

I'm hoping we all come out of this a little more aware of the silent, invisible struggles of everyone around us.

On that note, I'll note that last week saw several events planned, and I've been watching avidly to see which restaurants and shops are opening back up. Generally speaking, company owners seem to be going slowly, and a more complete answer to "Who's open?" is at www.semissourian.com/coronavirus, and our event calendar at www.semoevents.com is ready to receive calendar entries.

That said, I'll mention a few things on my radar.

100-Mile Yard Sale

It's on as planned, starting today, Thursday, May 21, through Sunday, on Highway 25/34/72 from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri. The Jackson Police Department put out a friendly reminder that message boards will be in place to remind drivers of unusual traffic patterns (there's not much of a shoulder on the highway in many places, and many drivers are more focused on the sales than on traffic), and to promote safe driving.

The reminder also mentioned the increase in large truck traffic between Jackson and Route AB in Cape Girardeau County, due to the Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at Center Junction.

Cape Girardeau County Health Department guidelines remain in place, recommending frequent use of hand sanitizer, thorough hand-washing, wearing masks and keeping social distance of 6 feet between people.

Creole soul food is moving

My Marie Creole restaurant is moving to 2146 William Street at Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau -- formerly home to the Mongolian Grill and a few other eateries. A banner is up. I'll be watching this one closely.