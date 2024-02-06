All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 23, 2017

Olympic bronze medalist to make appearances in area, including prayer breakfast

Former Olympic bobsledder and professional wrestler Chip Minton will come to Cape Girardeau next week to make a series of stops at local schools, the Southeast Missouri State University athletic department and the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Minton was brought to the area by Bob Nations through Sports World Inc., which sends professional athletes to address problems facing youth and share personal life experiences with students...

Ben Matthews
Chip Minton
Chip Minton

Former Olympic bobsledder and professional wrestler Chip Minton will come to Cape Girardeau next week to make a series of stops at local schools, the Southeast Missouri State University Athletic Department and the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Minton was brought to the area by Bob Nations through Sports World Inc., which sends professional athletes to address problems facing youth and share personal life experiences with students.

Nations has a history of bringing retired athletes to the area, including last year’s presentation from Adrian Branch.

The bobsled bronze medalist also is scheduled to be special speaker for a public men’s prayer breakfast Nov. 2 at Ray’s Convention Center in Cape Girardeau.

In its fourth year, the breakfast aims to highlight a variety of local movements and focus on prayer, organizer Marc Harris said.

Presentations also will be given at the breakfast by Fellowship of Christian Athletes local representative Mike Litzelfelner and Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson of One City Christianity-based group.

“The primary focus that we’re not going to shy away from is to make sure that we highlight prayer for the men of this community — not just on Sunday, but every day of the week,” Harris said.

Admission for the breakfast is $7, and doors will open at 6:15 a.m., with the program running from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

On Nov. 1, Minton is scheduled to speak at Scott City High School at 8 a.m., Kelly High School at 9:45 a.m., Saxony Lutheran High School at 1 p.m. and Teen and Adult Challenge Mid-America at 7 p.m.

On Nov. 2, Minton will speak at the 6:30 a.m. breakfast, Cape Girardeau Central High School at 10:55 a.m., Scott County Central High School at 2 p.m., and the Southeast athletic department at 7 p.m.

On Nov. 3, presentations will be given to Jackson Junior High School at 8:30 a.m., Jackson Middle School at 9:45 a.m. and Anna-Jonesboro Community High School at 12:30 p.m. before concluding his local tour Nov. 4 with a presentation to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

3257 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

3000 Main St., Scott City, Mo.

4035 MO-77, Benton, Mo.

2004 Saxony Ln., Jackson, Mo.

303 Matc Ln., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1000 S. Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

20794 US-61, Sikeston, Mo.

210 N. West Ln., Jackson, Mo.

1651 W. Independence St., Jackson, Mo.

608 S. Main St., Anna, Ill.

40 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy