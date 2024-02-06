Former Olympic bobsledder and professional wrestler Chip Minton will come to Cape Girardeau next week to make a series of stops at local schools, the Southeast Missouri State University Athletic Department and the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Minton was brought to the area by Bob Nations through Sports World Inc., which sends professional athletes to address problems facing youth and share personal life experiences with students.

Nations has a history of bringing retired athletes to the area, including last year’s presentation from Adrian Branch.

The bobsled bronze medalist also is scheduled to be special speaker for a public men’s prayer breakfast Nov. 2 at Ray’s Convention Center in Cape Girardeau.

In its fourth year, the breakfast aims to highlight a variety of local movements and focus on prayer, organizer Marc Harris said.

Presentations also will be given at the breakfast by Fellowship of Christian Athletes local representative Mike Litzelfelner and Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson of One City Christianity-based group.

“The primary focus that we’re not going to shy away from is to make sure that we highlight prayer for the men of this community — not just on Sunday, but every day of the week,” Harris said.

Admission for the breakfast is $7, and doors will open at 6:15 a.m., with the program running from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

On Nov. 1, Minton is scheduled to speak at Scott City High School at 8 a.m., Kelly High School at 9:45 a.m., Saxony Lutheran High School at 1 p.m. and Teen and Adult Challenge Mid-America at 7 p.m.

On Nov. 2, Minton will speak at the 6:30 a.m. breakfast, Cape Girardeau Central High School at 10:55 a.m., Scott County Central High School at 2 p.m., and the Southeast athletic department at 7 p.m.

On Nov. 3, presentations will be given to Jackson Junior High School at 8:30 a.m., Jackson Middle School at 9:45 a.m. and Anna-Jonesboro Community High School at 12:30 p.m. before concluding his local tour Nov. 4 with a presentation to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

