Jefferson Elementary School counselor Olivia Carter, right, receives a hug from principal Leigh Ragsdale as students congratulate Carter on being named Missouri State Counselor of the Year by the Missouri School Counselor Association on Wednesday at the school in Cape Girardeau. ...

Jefferson Elementary School counselor Olivia Carter, right, receives a hug from principal Leigh Ragsdale as students congratulate Carter on being named Missouri State Counselor of the Year by the Missouri School Counselor Association on Wednesday at the school in Cape Girardeau. “It’s the most rewarding profession I think there is,” Carter said. “Just to be able to meet with kids and build relationships with them every single day ... has been amazing.” Carter said she has been a counselor for eight years with this being her fourth year at Jefferson. Jacob Wiegand