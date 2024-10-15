Combat veteran of the Marine Corps and president of the National Rifle Association Oliver North emphasized the importance of maintaining freedom by defending the Second Amendment during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club hosts the annual gathering.
Judge Gary Kamp introduced North amid a panel of Women’s Club officers and other government officials, including U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.
“The last time I was introduced by a judge, it was followed by ‘will the defendant now rise,’” North said jokingly as he addressed the crowd.
North said when he’s asked what makes America great, he said “freedom.”
“It’s what makes us different than any other place on the planet,” North said. “We stand for what’s right, we don’t give in.”
He emphasized situational awareness “is an essential quality to succeed in what you’re mission is.” He defined situational awareness as knowing what’s going on around you and how you plan to deal with it.
Since the America Revolution, situational awareness has never been more important politically than it is right now, North said.
“We were born free and we will stay free,” he said, adding, “America will never be a socialist country,” echoing the words of President Donald Trump.
“... As long as the NRA remains strong,” North said, “[and] we stay active in the political arena.”
Freedom is about people, he said, and the “individual citizens of the United States who know in their hearts America is the greatest nation on Earth.”
Directing all attendees to view official NRA TV videos at their leisure, North said he “believes the people still govern America.”
“We’re the only nation in history with a constitution that begins with those three words, ‘We the People,’” he said. “Ours is the only constitution that recognizes God.”
North said it’s important to defend “not part,” but “all of” the Constitution of the United States.
And, the Pledge of Allegiance is “not to a person, not to purpose or a political party,” he said.
“And that’s what the NRA is all about; it’s about freedom,” North said. “This is the Show Me state, right? We’re not just talking about things, we’re talking about doing things.”
North said, “... You can’t get rid of the Second Amendment without getting rid of us. ... The fact is, ‘We the People’ still govern. We really are freedom’s safest place, and we need your help.”
Born in 1943 in San Antonio, North graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1968, serving 22 years as a U.S. Marine. Accolades include the Silver Star, the Bronze Star for valor and two Purple Hearts for wounds in action, according to earlier reporting.
North also served as counterterrorism coordinator on the National Security Council staff from 1983 to 1986.
He was a syndicated columnist and host of “War Stories” on Fox News Channel. He has served as president of the National Rifle Association of America since retiring from Fox News in May 2018.
Though an influential speaker, North was one of the key players in the Iran-Contra arms scandal during the Reagan-Bush administration. In 1989, he was convicted on three felony counts. Those charges, however, were overturned on a technicality.
