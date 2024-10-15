Combat veteran of the Marine Corps and president of the National Rifle Association Oliver North emphasized the importance of maintaining freedom by defending the Second Amendment during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club hosts the annual gathering.

Judge Gary Kamp introduced North amid a panel of Women’s Club officers and other government officials, including U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

“The last time I was introduced by a judge, it was followed by ‘will the defendant now rise,’” North said jokingly as he addressed the crowd.

North said when he’s asked what makes America great, he said “freedom.”

Oliver North goes to the podium during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

“It’s what makes us different than any other place on the planet,” North said. “We stand for what’s right, we don’t give in.”

He emphasized situational awareness “is an essential quality to succeed in what you’re mission is.” He defined situational awareness as knowing what’s going on around you and how you plan to deal with it.

Since the America Revolution, situational awareness has never been more important politically than it is right now, North said.

“We were born free and we will stay free,” he said, adding, “America will never be a socialist country,” echoing the words of President Donald Trump.

“... As long as the NRA remains strong,” North said, “[and] we stay active in the political arena.”

Freedom is about people, he said, and the “individual citizens of the United States who know in their hearts America is the greatest nation on Earth.”