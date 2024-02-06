Oliver House museum open for tours Sunday

The recently remodeled Oliver House museum in Jackson will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday for tours.
There will be docents waiting to give tours of this historic house.
The museum in named after Missouri State Sen. Robert Burett Oliver and his wife, Marie Watkins, who purchased the house in 1881. Marie Oliver designed the Missouri State flag that is still flying today.
The Oliver House Museum is at 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson.
